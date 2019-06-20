Police called to Worthing property after resident catches burglar in home

Police are hunting for a man who was caught in the act while burgling a Worthing home.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were called to a property in Cotswold Road at around 2.30pm on Friday (June 14) following reports of a burglary.

Cotswold Road. Pic: Google

The victim had returned home and discovered a man in the property, police said, who quickly fled the premises.

Officers, including a dog unit, attended and searched the area but were unable to find the suspect, said police.

Police have described the suspect as white, in his 20s, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build, with short brown hair.

A necklace, a pair of earrings, a tiara and three bracelets were reported as stolen from the address, added police.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in this area at this time is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting 725 of 14/06.