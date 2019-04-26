Police broke into 'barricaded' Worthing flat to arrest Class A drug dealer

A Worthing drug dealer who realised police were on to him barricaded the door and threw a rucksack full of banknotes onto the roof.

However officers were able to force their way into the Thorn Road flat and arrested 20-year-old Osmand Kamara in March last year, a court heard.

Serving prisoner Kamara pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying Class A drugs and appeared at Lewes Crown Court today for sentencing.

Prosecutor Rebecca Upton described how the dramatic raid came about after plain clothes police officers searched another man in nearby Milton Road.

She said: “Whilst he was being searched other officers attended his home address in Thorn Road.

“There was a male within that flat and upon seeing police slammed the door shut.

“Officers attempted to get into the flat but Mr Kamara barricaded the door and refused officers entry.

“Force was used and eventually officers did enter the premises and arrested Mr Kamara on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs.”

While no drugs were found police did find £265 in cash, two mobile phones and an envelope with phone numbers on it.

Cash found on the roof of the flat

Miss Upton added: “Other paraphernalia such as scales and paperwork containing phone numbers were seized at the property consistent with the supply of drugs.”

It was on the roof however that police made arguably the most significant find: a rucksack containing £1,460 in cash and almost £100 more in coins.

Kamara's 'unattractive' criminal record for someone so young

Defence barrister Claire Langevad admitted that Kamara has an ‘unattractive record for someone so young of dealing drugs’.

However she said there had been a ‘massive swing’ in his attitude and he was engaging well with services in the prison where he is being held.

“He is a young man who is making all the efforts he can to change.”

Judge: 'This will be the last sentence where you can see the end of it'

Judge Christine Laing QC said: “You are clearly a young man with a lot of good qualities but you appear to be choosing a life of a drug dealer.

“If you do not want to be in prison you have to keep up the good things you have done.

“This will be the last sentence where you can see the end of it.

“From here on in they get much, much longer.”

Kamara was jailed for an additional three years.