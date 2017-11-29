Police appeal after suspected rape in Shoreham

Detectives investigating the reported rape of a woman in Shoreham have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

The man in the picture was on a No 2 bus between Shoreham and Brighton, with a woman in her twenties, and he is seen getting off in Western Road, Brighton, near Leichmanns, on the evening of Friday, August 11, police said.

Police described him as white, aged about 30, wearing a blue fleece and a tracksuit with red stripes.

The woman reported having been raped in an alleyway off Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, earlier the same evening, police said.

Detective Constable Sapna Patel of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “The woman is being given expert support and counselling while we continue to investigate.

“If you recognise this man, or if you can help with other information, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1577 of 11/08”.