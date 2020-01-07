Created with Sketch.
Police were called to Alverstone Road just before 9pm last night (January 6)

Pictures show two-hour stand-off between police and man throwing tiles off roof in Worthing

Police officers and the fire service were involved in a two-hour stand-off in Worthing last night with a man throwing tiles off a roof.

These pictures show the scene in Alverstone Road, as emergency services worked to bring the man down. Read more here: Worthing man throws tiles off roof during two-hour stand-off with police

Joined by the fire service, officers closed the road in both directions while they negotiated with a man on a roof

The man had been reported to be in 'distress', according to police

He was throwing tiles off the roof into the road during two hours of negotiation.
Eventually firefighters brought in a ladder to reach him on the roof

