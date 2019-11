Police are patrolling a park in Worthing after reports of people throwing fireworks.

Adur and Worthing Police said on Facebook today (November 6) that it was patrolling Homefield Park 'due to reports of persons throwing fireworks'.

The patrol of Homefield Park. Picture: Adur and Worthing Police

PCSO Foster said: "While it may seem like a bit of fun to some, fireworks are dangerous and this sort of behaviour can land you with a substantial fine."