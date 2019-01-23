Patient taken to hospital in serious condition after collapsing in Broadwater

A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after collapsing at a business in Worthing.

Emergency services had been called to a property in Sompting Road in the Broadwater area of Worthing this morning (January 22).

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said an ambulance was called at around 11am to reports that a person had collapsed.

Emergency services in Sompting Road, Broadwater

The patient required resuscitation, said the spokesman, before being taken as a priority to hospital in a serious condition.

The spokesman thanked anyone who assisted the person prior to the emergency services' arrival.

Pictures from the scene show Sompting Road closed as West Sussex Fire Service's aerial ladder platform was used to access a top floor window of Ian Hart's Funeral Services.

