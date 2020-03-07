Nine suspected migrants arrested in West Sussex town

Eight men and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after a search in a West Sussex town.

A police spokesman said officers were called to Chichester Road, Selsey, at 12.42pm on Friday (March 6) after reports of a number of suspected migrants in the area.

Police

An extensive search of the area, assisted by the police helicopter, was carried out and eight men and a teenage boy were arrested.

Police said they were detained on suspicion of immigration offences.

They were taken into custody and the incident has been handed over to the Home Office.