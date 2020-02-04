New Lancing Police Community Support Officers to crack down on crime

Lancing has received a boost to its police presence in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour in the village.

Last Tuesday, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne visited the Co-op in North Road to announce four new Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

Mrs Bourne met with the manager of the store, Dino Spurling, to find out how crime and anti-social behaviour affects shoppers and traders.

“I want better information sharing between the police and local retailers so that everyone is aware of those to look out for in the community who are committing crimes against local retailers,” she said.

“Also, our Prevention Youth Officers in local schools can be involved, where appropriate, to work with local businesses to help prevent youth crime.”

Mrs Bourne said it was vital that crimes were reported so police can correctly assign resources to the area.

The new PCSOs confirmed plain clothes operations would be carried out to deter theft from the store and would share information on known offenders with other areas.

Their assignment is welcome news after a shoplifter was thwarted by councillor Andy McGregor in the same store on Wednesday, January 22.

Mr McGregor spoke about the need for a greater police presence in the village to deter anti-social behaviour, as he feared criminals were beginning to think they were ‘above the law’.