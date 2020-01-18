Murder arrest after woman falls from 7th floor of Sussex flats

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman fell from the 7th floor of a block of flats in Sussex.

Sussex Police said a woman believed to be in her early 30s was reported to have fallen from Clarendon House in Clarendon Road in Hove this morning (January 18).

Clarendon House, Hove. Pic: Google

Officers were called at 5.53am, police said, and the woman was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of an investigation by the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, police said.

The incident has also been notified to the Independent Police Complaints Commission as there had been recently contact by the police with the two people involved, who were known to each other.

The investigation is at an early stage, police said.