Mother of Rustington girl followed home by stranger says incident ‘took away her confidence’

The mother of a girl who was followed home by a man after school said it had taken away her confidence.

Stacey Webb’s 11-year-old daughter was followed along Old Manor Road, Rustington, by a man just after 4pm on Tuesday, November 5, according to reports received by Sussex Police.

The Rustington resident wanted to warn other parents about what happened.

She said: “My daughter had gained a lot of confidence and independence since starting at secondary school in September. She has now lost that.

“I feel sorry for her that she no longer feels safe and will not be able to have a ‘normal’ childhood of meeting friends after school and at weekends without adult supervision.

“It’s worrying that children aren’t safe at 4pm in our village.”

The day after the incident happened, headteacher Simon Liley sent an email out to parents and carers.

He said: “A small white van stopped in the Manor Road area of Rustington at around 4 pm yesterday afternoon and a man of approximately 20-30 years old got out.

“The man started following one of our students who was on her way home. She increased her speed and managed to move further away from the man, making it safely home. She was obviously very shaken by the incident.”

He gave the following advice: “Speak to your children about walking home with friends and being aware of their surroundings. They should report any concerns directly to the police or to any member of the school staff.

“We will maintain high levels of staff presence around the school site during the start and end of the day as usual. If you have any additional information which you think is relevant to this case please contact the police directly.”

Witnesses can call police on 101, quoting 1016 of 05/11.