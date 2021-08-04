More CCTV images released in Worthing rape investigation
Police have released new CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman on Worthing beach.
The offence took place near the Spash Point childrens’ play area, between 3am and 4am on Sunday, July 25, police said.
The woman is being supported by specially trained officers while the investigation continues.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The man police are seeking was seen in the nearby Bar10 club shortly beforehand.
“He is described as white, about 19, 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in, of medium build with brown hair.
“He also has a well groomed beard, and possibly a gold tooth, and was wearing a black jacket with a white emblem on the back, blue ripped jeans and white trainers.”
Detective Constable Charlotte Dawson of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit added: “Our investigation into this isolated incident is continuing and we are sure someone knows this man.
“If you recognise him or if you were in that area of Worthing beach early that Sunday morning and saw anything that could help, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Tile.”