More CCTV images released in Worthing rape investigation

The offence took place near the Spash Point childrens’ play area, between 3am and 4am on Sunday, July 25, police said.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers while the investigation continues.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The man police are seeking was seen in the nearby Bar10 club shortly beforehand.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the rape on Worthing beach. Picture: Sussex Police

“He is described as white, about 19, 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in, of medium build with brown hair.

“He also has a well groomed beard, and possibly a gold tooth, and was wearing a black jacket with a white emblem on the back, blue ripped jeans and white trainers.”

Detective Constable Charlotte Dawson of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit added: “Our investigation into this isolated incident is continuing and we are sure someone knows this man.