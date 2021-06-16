Money stolen from Southwick cafe

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police investigating the theft of money from Carats Café in Southwick on Saturday, June 12, have formally identified two people in footage from the café.

“The investigation is progressing with the assistance of colleagues at Bedfordshire Police.

“The same two individuals were also involved in an incident in Madeira Drive, Brighton, whereby police responded to a welfare call in respect of two dogs locked in a car.

Sussex Police. SUS-211003-192626001

“The dogs were subsequently released from the car by police.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said, “The behaviour of the individuals concerned in both of these incidents will not be tolerated.