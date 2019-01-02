Missing Worthing woman Stacey Dougan found

Sussex Police have announced a woman missing from Worthing has been found.

Stacey Dougan was reported missing before Christmas, but Sussex Police tweeted to say she has been located in Brighton.

The tweet said: "We are delighted to announce missing #Worthing woman Stacey Dougan has been found safe and well in #Brighton. We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped, especially to those who contacted us with information on her whereabouts."

