Missing 13-year-old Brighton boy last seen on way to school

Sussex Police is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy from Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Thirteen-year-old Kai Allison has not been seen since going missing from his home in Brighton on Friday (November 9).

“Kai is thought to be staying with friends in the city, but due to his age there are concerns for his welfare and police are appealing for information about his whereabouts. “He was last seen around 7am on Friday when he was heading off to school, but it is thought that he may have been in the area of Hove Town Hall early that evening. “Kai is white, 5’ 5”, of slim build, with floppy brown hair. He was wearing Hove Park School uniform of black trousers and a white shirt, along with a black or navy blue puffa-style jacket. “Anyone who knows where he is is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1110 of 09/11.”