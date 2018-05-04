Medication among valuables stolen in burglaries

Medication and an Apple Mac were among valuables stolen in a series of burglaries in Worthing.

On April 30, between 4pm and 4.45pm, burglars got into a property in Newland Road, Worthing through an insecure door.

Medication and a wallet were stolen, police said.

If you witnessed the incident, call police on 101 and quote reference 0188 30/04/2018.

On Tuesday, May 1, between 8.15am and 7.30pm, burglars gained entry to a property in Boundary Road, Worthing, by forcing a lock.

A laptop and tablet were stolen. Quote reference 1236 of 01/05/2018.

Between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, May 3 in Crescent Road, Worthing, a lock was forced to gain entry to a property. A passport, Euros and an Apple Mac were stolen.

If you saw the incident or have any leads, contact police on 101, quoting reference 1050 of 03/05/2018.