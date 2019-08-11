Masked cyclist charged for carrying multiple weapons and drugs at Brighton Marina

A masked cyclist has been arrested and found to be carrying weapons and drugs at Brighton Marina.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a paramedic contacted police at around 10.15am yesterday morning (August 10) after she spotted a cyclist who seemed to be carrying a firearm.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man, who had been named as 38-year-old Shaun Hartley of South Coast Road, Peacehaven, said the spokesman.

The suspect, who is from Hove, was charged with two counts of possession of an imitation firearm in public, three counts of possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in public and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) and remains in custody, police said.

He will appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court tomorrow (August 12), added police.

Detective Sergeant Tom Duffy, of Brighton Investigations, said: “Whatever the circumstances, being in possession of an offence weapon in public is a serious offence, and anyone caught committing such an offence will be dealt with robustly.

“I’d like to remind people, particularly given the current climate, of their responsibility around UK legislation.

“I’d also like to thank our emergency services colleague who notified us of the incident. If you see or hear anything suspicious, please contact us.”