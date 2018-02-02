Man ‘with a gun’ arrested in Durrington

A man suspected of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life has been arrested in Durrington, according to police.

Officers attended a property in Clayton Walk following reports of a man with a gun shortly after midday today (Friday, January 2), police said.

Police contained the area and the suspect was arrested, a spokesman confirmed.

A 26-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, the spokesman said.

He remains in police custody.

Police said: “This was an isolated incident involving people known to each other and police would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the matter was resolved.”