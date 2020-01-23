Man wanted by police for spate of burglaries arrested in Littlehampton

A man wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in the Hangleton area of Hove was arrested today.

The force’s Tactical Enforcement Unit working with detectives from Brighton and Hove detained 33-year-old Robert Cox in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police

He was also wanted on recall to prison following a breach of his early release requirements.

He is currently in custody for questioning.

Since January 2, there have been nine reports of residential burglaries within a small area around Hangleton Library, West Way.