Man threatens to kidnap Arundel woman’s son in ‘horrendous’ social media stalking

An Arundel woman who was one of four stalked on social media has seen her stalker sentenced.

Nicholas Orloff, 40, from Birkdale Drive, Crawley, was charged with four counts of stalking involving serious alarm or distress following a complex Sussex Police investigation.

He pleaded guilty to each of the offences and appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 30 October. He was given a two year suspended sentence, a rehabilitation order and a restraining order on all four victims, Sussex Police said.

Read more:

Dozens of Littlehampton workers ‘will lose jobs days before Christmas’

Could Arun follow Adur and Worthing in scrapping weekly refuse collections? The council explains its stance

Woman’s warning after toddler falls into stream near Arundel Castle

According to police, officers were first alerted to ‘the torrent of messages’ from Orloff in July 2017 when the woman from Arundel reported the harassment to Sussex Police.

The woman, who is in her 50s, had received private messages from a number of fake social media accounts stating they knew where she lived and threatened to kidnap her son, police said.

Orloff then posted details about the victim on the same fake accounts. The second victim, a London woman in her 40s, saw one of these and told Sussex Police she had been harassed for six months by the same profile.

On 26 July 2017, Orloff was arrested at his home address and officers seized the computers from the premises. He was released under investigation and the enquiries continued.

Police traced the other two victims to Crawley and Scotland.

After a ‘painstaking’ investigation, officers traced two more victims; a woman living in Scotland and a woman from Crawley.

Detective Sergeant David Midgley of Chichester Investigations said: “Orloff went to extreme lengths to try and slip under the radar with these messages.

“He created dozens of fake profile accounts and used technology to disguise his IP computer address to make it harder for someone to trace where the messages were coming from.

“The messages Orloff sent to his victims contained horrendous insults and were of a sexual nature.

“He caused a huge amount of distress and anxiety for his victims, resulting in each of them making adjustments to their day-to-day lives in a bid to prevent any further messages.

“Each of the victims aided us with our investigation and I would like to commend their bravery throughout the court proceedings.”

For police advice on how to report issues of stalking or harassment click here.