Man suffers head injury after suspected road rage incident

Witnesses are sought to a serious assault when ‘a car was driven at a man’, police said.

Following what was believed to be a ‘driving dispute’, the incident took place at around 8.20pm on Friday, March 2, on the A259 Kingsway, Hove, between Grand Avenue and First Avenue, police said.

Officers said a 28-year-old Shoreham man got out of his green Citroen, and while he was standing in the road the suspect is reported to have driven his car, a small silver hatchback, at the victim.

The victim was knocked down and sustained cuts to his face and wrist, suffered an ankle injury, as well as a head injury, police said.

He was treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital before being discharged later that night, but officers said he is still receiving treatment for his head injury.

Detective Constable Simon Rideout said: “We are especially interested in anyone who may have seen the vehicles immediately before to the assault and anyone who may have ‘dashcam’ footage for that time and location.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police online or by calling 101 with the reference 1102 of 02/03.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.