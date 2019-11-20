Man sought after windows smashed in Worthing car park

The police are looking for this man after a string of van window smashings in a Worthing car park.

According to Sussex Police, officers received a report of five vans in Union Place having their front windows broken just after 3am on Wednesday, October 9 and three mobile phones and a set of keys being stolen.

Sussex Police are seeking the identity of this man in connection to van windows being smashed in the Union Place car park in Worthing. Picture: Sussex Police

The suspect was a white man, in dark clothing, wearing black and red trainers and wearing a cap.

A police spokesman said: "If anyone recognises this man or has information to assist the police investigation please report online or call 101 quoting 241 of 09/10."