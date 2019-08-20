Man secretly filmed women getting undressed in Worthing and hacked Facebook accounts to steal intimate pictures

A man secretly filmed women getting undressed in Worthing and hacked their Facebook accounts to steal pictures of them.

Kieran Kennedy, 23, caused a ‘very significant level of distress’ to three women in the town, a court heard.

The offences came to light when Kennedy explained to a male friend how he had obtained the images.

Kennedy, who now lives in Montpellier Place in Brighton, appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court today and admitted three counts of voyeurism and three offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

The videos were taken while he was living in Worthing, the court heard.

Prosecutor Francesca Baynham said: “[Kennedy] disclosed that he had obtained certain photographs of [women] and the nature of those photographs were of these women in a state of undress.

“He disclosed to his friend that he was able to obtain these images by accessing Facebook accounts.”

He also explained how he was able to ‘engineer certain circumstances’ where women would be getting changed in front of a hidden camera.

His three victims are granted anonymity under the law.

The three women were caused a ‘very significant level of distress’ by Kennedy’s actions, the court heard.

Defence solicitor James Fisher cited Kennedy’s previous good character and said it ‘clearly acts in his favour’.

Sentencing was adjourned so that Kennedy can be interviewed by the probation service.