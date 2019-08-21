Man's jaw badly broken in assault by three men in Worthing

A man's jaw has been badly fractured in an assault by three men in a Worthing road, police said.

In a statement, Sussex Police said it was hoping that anyone who was in Queens Road, Worthing, near its junction with Rowlands Road, shortly after 10.30pm on Friday 26 July may have information about the assault.

Sussex Police

The victim, a 52-year-old man who had a badly broken jaw, did not report the incident to police until Monday August, 12, following surgery.

A spokesman said: "We would like to speak to others present who it is believed caused the three suspects to abandon their attack. Contact from anyone else who saw what happened or who may have other information would also be welcome.

"Details can be passed to us online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 480 of 12/08. Alternatively, it is possible to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555 111."

A 42-year-old Worthing man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released under investigation while enquiries continue, police said.