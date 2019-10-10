Man offers 13-year-old girl a lift then follows and films her across Lancing and Sompting

Sussex Police is investigating reports of a man approaching and following a 13-year-old girl in Lancing.

A police spokesman said the girl reported being approached by a middle-aged man shortly before 6pm on Monday (October 7) in Crabtree Lane, Lancing.

Sussex Police

He was driving a black car, said the spokesman, and asked if she wanted a lift, but she declined.

Police said the girl later saw the same man in Cokeham Road, Sompting, where he appeared to be filming her.

Officers are making further enquiries, police added.