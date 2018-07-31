Man knocked unconscious in Worthing altercation

A man was knocked unconscious in Worthing after leaving a High Street bar where he had been watching a World Cup match earlier that day.

The victim, a 28-year-old man from Worthing, had been with friends in a bar on the High Street in Worthing watching the England match on Wednesday, July 11, police said.

They left the bar at about 10pm and were walking along Montague Street when the victim was confronted by a man, said police.

There was an altercation and the victim was knocked unconscious and required stitches to his head, confirmed police.

Detective Constable Leigh Rankin said: “As the football had not long finished, the area was relatively busy with pedestrians.

“I especially want to talk to a group of both men and women who stopped and took pictures on their mobiles before walking off.

“Was this you? The please get in touch.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 781 of 12/07.

Click here for more Worthing news