Man jailed for multiple sexual offences against young girls in Lancing and Brighton

A man has been jailed for multiple offences against two young girls in Lancing and Brighton.

Jonathan Pelling, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted of five offences at Hove Crown Court on Thursday (June 27), said police.

Jonathan Pelling

A spokesman for Sussex Police said Pelling committed three offences of sexual assault in Brighton against a girl under twelve years old.

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting a girl under 16 years old in Lancing, said the spokesman, who added Pelling will be a registered sex offender for life.

Detective Constable Nikki Clarke of the Littlehampton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "This offending first came to light two years ago when the first young girl disclosed her experiences with Pelling to relatives, and social workers and police were immediately informed.

"During that investigation we discovered anonymous information about Pelling suggesting that he had behaved inappropriately with other young girls. We identified one of them, the Lancing victim, and she disclosed to us the offending by Pelling against her.

"Both victims resolutely supported the prosecution and gave evidence at the trial, from behind screens so that only judge, jury and counsel to could see them.

"Pelling had gained the confidence of these two very young and trusting girls over a period of time, and then used them purely for his own sexual gratification.

"We will always follow up such reports no matter from how long ago, to seek justice and support victims."

For further information on reporting sexual offences and the support and advice which is available, see the Sussex Police website.