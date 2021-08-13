Man jailed for drug-dealing in Worthing

Tauland Volaj, 31, unemployed, from Goring, pleaded guilty possession with intent to supply cocaine and was sentenced to three years imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, August 2, police said.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “He was arrested after police stopped him driving a vehicle believed to be linked to drugs supply in Marine Parade, Worthing, in the early hours of 28 December, 2019.

“Officers discovered two mobile phones and a quantity of cash in his possession, and a further search assisted by a drugs dog revealed seven deal bags containing a total of almost 3g of cocaine in the centre console.

“A subsequent search of the defendant’s address in Kithurst Crescent, Goring, revealed a further £4,000 in cash and 16g of cocaine in various containers.”

Investigating officer, detective constable Paul Tonks, said: “The production and distribution of illegal drugs can cause significant harm to communities and it will not be tolerated in Sussex. The sentence imposed by the courts reflects this.

“Our officers will continue to proactively patrol the county in order to crack down on those who misuse our roads to carry out offences, and to keep everyone safe.”