Man charged over death of Worthing motorcyclist

A 28-year-old man has been charged over the death of a Worthing motorcyclist.

Philip Wise was 56 when he tragically died following a collision in Birdham near Chichester last year.

The crash happened on the A286 on July 1, police said at the time.

A police spokesman said the BMW motorbike Mr Wise was riding collided with a Jaguar travelling in the same direction, close to the road’s junction with Walwyn Close, before a secondary collision with a Mercedes-Benz A180 car travelling in the opposite direction.

Mr Wise was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

The crash caused significant traffic delays and the A286 was closed for four hours while the incident was dealt with.

Police put out an appeal for witnesses.

Now 28-year-old Aaron Borrow, of Shelley Road in East Grinstead, has been charged in relation to Mr Wise's death.

He is charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and opening a vehicle door so as to injure/endanger a person.

Borrow is due to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.