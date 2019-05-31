Man beaten with golf clubs near Lancing railway station

A man has been beaten with golf clubs near Lancing railway station, police said.

According to Sussex Police, the victim - a man in his early 20s - was with a group of friends near Lancing railway station in the early hours of Friday (May 31).

The assault happened near Lancing railway station. Picture: Google Maps

The driver of a black BMW and two passengers pulled up nearby, exited the car and assaulted the victim with golf clubs and a metal pole, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, fled the scene and called police.

Officers attended the scene and conducted an area search.

Police said that two 18-year-old men, from Shoreham and Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. A 19-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and drug driving.

All three remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 79 of 31/05.