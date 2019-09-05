Man arrested over Brighton shooting

Police have made a fifth arrest as part of an the investigation into a shooting in Brighton.

A 26-year-old man from Brighton was arrested in the city on Thursday morning (September 5) on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Police say has since been released on conditional bail until October 3.

This comes after shots were heard in the East Drive area of Queen’s Park on Sunday, August 4. Police previously said the incident involved individuals known to one another.

Detective Inspector Chris Thompson said: “We have searched a number of properties, and we are still working tirelessly and following up a number of lines of enquiry, as this complex investigation continues. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with any information about the incident, the outstanding shotgun or anyone involved.

“Enquiries are ongoing and our officers will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in the area to provide community reassurance. If you know something, please approach us and report it to us.”

Enquiries to locate a shotgun believed to have been involved in the incident are ongoing. This weapon remains outstanding at this stage – anyone with any information about it is urged to come forward.

A 21-year-old man of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, has been re-bailed with strict conditions until November 7 to allow further enquiries to be completed.

A 24-year-old man from East Grinstead, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remains released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 22-year-old woman from Brighton, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remains released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 42-year-old woman from Brighton, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and failing to comply with conditions of a shotgun certificate, remains released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1712 of 04/08.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.