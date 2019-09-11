Man arrested on suspicion of raping woman on Worthing beach

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman on Worthing beach on Sunday (September 8).

A Sussex Police spokesman said the man was arrested yesterday evening (September 10) on suspicion of rape and is being held in custody for interview and further enquiries.

Police

According to the spokesman, the victim, who is in her 20s, was walking along New Parade off Brighton Road, near Splash point leisure centre, shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday.

She was approached by a man, who took her to the beach and raped her, the spokesman added, before leaving on foot.

Detective Sergeant Sally Hodges of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "Our investigation is continuing. If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or if you have any other information that might help, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Neston."