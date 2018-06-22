Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after earlier Worthing collision

Police have arrested a man following a collision that left a passenger injured and trapped in his car.

The 38-year-old passenger was left with spinal injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A passenger had to be freed by firefighters. Pictures: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services were called to the collision in St George’s Road in Worthing at 8.10am this morning.

The injured West Tarring man was the front seat passenger in a Ford Fiesta car that was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen transporter van, police say.

The incident happened near the junction with Church Walk.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A man who was the passenger in the Fiesta was mechanically trapped.

“He had to be cut free by firefighters.

“He has sustained spinal injuries.”

The female driver of the Fiesta and the male van driver got free without significant injuries, police said.

Firefighters cut the man free

A spokesman for the fire service said: “A report of a road traffic collision in St George’s Road, Worthing came through to the fire service at 8.15am this morning.

“Two fire engines and one heavy rescue vehicle were sent from Worthing.

“They’ve released one male who was trapped in a vehicle.

“Crews left the scene at 9.20am. Police and ambulance service were also in attendance.”

The driver of the Fiesta, a 36-year-old woman from West Tarring, sustained minor injuries, while the van driver was unhurt, according to police.

Injured man taken to hospital

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said an ambulance attended the scene at 8.20am.

They added: “The patient was taken by ambulance, supported by one of our Critical care Paramedics to Worthing Hospital.”

Arrest following the incident

Following the incident police announced they arrested a 26-year-old man from Shoreham-by-Sea.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, police confirmed.