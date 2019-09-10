Man arrested in Worthing property by organised crime officers

A man has been arrested at a property in Worthing by National Crime Agency officers.

Photos showed a National Crime Agency officer going into a property in Westdean Road, Worthing today (September 10). A spokesman for the agency said: “On 10 September 2019, NCA officers arrested a 23-year-old man at an address in Worthing, West Sussex. He is being interviewed in custody. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time.” According to its website, the National Crime Agency 'leads the UK’s fight to cut serious and organised crime, protecting the public by targeting and pursuing those criminals who pose the greatest risk to the UK'.

The National Crime Agency officer at a property in Westdean Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

The National Crime Agency at a property in Westdean Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

The National Crime Agency at a property in Westdean Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

The National Crime Agency at a property in Westdean Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

View more