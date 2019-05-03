Man arrested for being drunk in Worthing town centre

A man has been arrested by police for being drunk and disorderly in Worthing town centre.

This afternoon, Adur and Worthing Police tweeted to say that officers from the Worthing Prevention Team arrested the man for being drunk and disorderly in the town centre.

Officers have stepped up patrols in the town centre. Picture: Adur and Worthing Police Twitter

This was due to abusive behaviour when challenged by officers about drinking alcohol, the tweet said.

They said it was part of ongoing work to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area and keep the town safe.

This comes after two men were arrested and charged for outraging public decency due to an alleged sex act in the town centre, sparking uproar in the community.