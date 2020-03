Police investigating the rape of a woman in Shoreham have arrested a 22-year-old man.

The 22-year-old man was arrested late on Tuesday evening (March 10). He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

Arrest stock image

The attack took place in an alleyway off Middle Road, Shoreham, at about 2.30am on Sunday (March 8) morning, police have said. The 21-year-old victim was walking home when she was attacked by a man.