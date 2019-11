A man has been arrested at Angmering Raceway this afternoon (November 3).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a collision occurred at around 5pm outside the motor racing circuit, injuring one person.

Emergency services on the scene

Further enquiries led to the arrest of an 'adult male', according to police, with an investigation ongoing.

Witnesses are asked to contact Sussex Police quoting CAD 1,000 of 3/11/2019

