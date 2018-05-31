Man arrested and knives seized after police stand off

Armed police were called to a property in Hove this afternoon (May 31) where a man was eventually arrested after an hour-long stand off.

Police sealed off the road during the incident, and said the arrest came after there were concerns the man 'might be harming himself'.

Armed officers are at the scene (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended Isabel Crescent, Hove, shortly before 2.45pm on Thursday (May 31) after concerns that a man might be harming himself at the property. It was established that there was nobody else in the property.



"Just after 4pm the 62-year-old man came out of the address voluntarily after talking to police officers and was safely arrested without incident.



"Police took possession of several knives."