Man arrested after rape in wooded area in Steyning

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in a wooded area in Steyning have arrested a man, police have confirmed.

A Brighton woman in her 30s had been in the town centre of Steyning in the early evening of Thursday, September 20, police said.

The offence took place in a nearby wooded area, police added.

As a result of enquiries, a 45-year local man has been arrested on suspicion of the rape, the spokesman confirmed.

He was released under investigation after being interviewed.

Detective Sergeant Kirsty Murray of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “We are grateful to local people who came forward with important information following our appeal for witnesses on 3 October.

“If you have any other information that would assist the investigation you can contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Glamis.”

