Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for March 17 - March 20

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for March 17 - March 20.

March 17:

Jordan Ross, 24, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and causing her actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 28. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on April 14 and released on conditional bail.

March 18:

Jack Muddiman, 23, of Halley Park, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to two offences of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Hailsham on February 16. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Louise Parker, 45, of Bedlam Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks, pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover vehicle on Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne, on February 25, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 43 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £293 and banned from driving for a year.

Simon Laker, 31, of Observatory View, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Polegate on December 24. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

Wayne Moore, 44, of Oulton Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit van on Hazelwood Avenue, Eastbourne, on February 15, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 63 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for 37 months.

March 20:

Mark Naughton, 58, of Old Orchard Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes vehicle on Boundary Road, Norwich, Norfolk, on December 20, while using a hand-held mobile telephone. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.