'Log thrown at car' on A24 in Findon

A log has allegedly been thrown at a car on the A24 in Findon, damaging the windscreen.

At around 10pm Wednesday, a man was driving on the A24. When he drove past The Black Horse pub in Findon, a group of youths allegedly threw a log into the road, which smashed his windscreen.

A log was allegedly thrown at a car in Findon. Picture: Sussex Police

Sussex Police has responded to the incident.

A spokesman confirmed it had received reports of a 'log or branch' being thrown at a car, damaging the windscreen. An area search was carried out by police, but no suspects were located, police said.

The driver was assisted home safely and advised that there were no further lines of enquiry, the spokesman added.