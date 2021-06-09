Locked up in Sussex: Here are some of the criminals jailed in May

3. Christopher Healey, Fairlight

Christopher Fenton, 40, of Lower Waites Lane in Fairlight, killed 65-year-old Marcus Haynes in a head-on collision in Fairlight Road at around 6.45pm on Marcy 6, 2020. Mr Haynes' wife, 66, suffered serious injuries and their son, 24, suffered minor injuries. Fenton ran away from the scene but was later returned by his mother. He also suffered serious injuries and blood tests at hospital revealed he was just under the legal limit for drink driving, but was over the drug-drive limit. An investigation found he was travelling at around 76mph in a 60mph zone prior to the collision. Despite being arrested for causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, he continued to drive under the influence after being released under investigation. On November 18 he was arrested in Pevensey Bay at over the drug-drive limit. He was eventually jailed for three years and eight months at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, May 10. He was also disqualified from driving for five years and 10 months.