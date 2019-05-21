Littlehampton residents in three-hour stand-off with travellers at housing estate

Residents of a Littlehampton housing estate have been involved with a three-hour stand-off with a group of travellers.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed that officers were called to the Kingley Gate estate in Littlehampton shortly before 6pm yesterday evening (May 20).

Police

Residents and a group of travellers were reported to be in a confrontation, said the spokesman, after travellers had moved vehicles and caravans onto nearby land.

The travellers eventually left the site by 9.35pm and drove off towards Bognor Regis, the spokesman said.

No offences were identified, no arrests were made and no-one was hurt, he added.

An eyewitness reported seeing at least nine police vehicles at the scene.