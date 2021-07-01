Littlehampton incident: Police identify man ‘with suspected weapon’
Police have identified a suspect in possession of a suspected weapon in Littlehampton.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 2:07 pm
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 2:16 pm
Armed officers and a police helicopter had been searching for the man since last night.
A police spokesman said this afternoon: “Following a report of a man on a bicycle in possession of a suspected weapon in Littlehampton last night, we have identified a suspect who will be interviewed in relation to this matter.”