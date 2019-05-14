Littlehampton groin incident: here is everything we know

Here is what we know about a groin-related incident in Littlehampton which led to a large police response.

What happened?

Several police cars were sent to the incident in New Road, Littlehampton

- At 11.25am, the ambulance service was called to an alleyway next to New Road in Littlehampton, near the Lidl supermarket

- It was initially reported to the emergency services as an assault, because the man, in his 40s, was bleeding and in need of medical attention

- The ambulance service sent two cars and an ambulance, and police sent several vehicles, including the police dog unit, and temporarily closed off the road

- When they arrived at the scene, it became clear that it was not an assault

- The man was assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton

- A cordon was erected around the alleyway, where images showed a large bloodstain on the ground

- Police said his injuries are not considered to be life threatening

- It is understood to be an accidental injury. Police have said it was believed to be in the upper leg area of the groin, not his genitals.

- Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with his injury

- The ambulance service left the scene at 12.20pm