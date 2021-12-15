Sussex Police said Samuel Wesley, of Clifton Avenue, Littlehampton — who headbutted and attempted to bite an officer while in custody — carried out three burglaries in 'quick succession' and set fire to one of the properties involved.

The 37-year-old, who carried out the offences in Brighton, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (December 10).

Wesley — who had 31 previous convictions from 64 offences — was jailed for three and a half years, having previously pleaded guilty to all charges, police said.

Resident reported an intruder

Police were called to West Drive, Brighton, during the early hours of May 13 by a resident reporting his wife had disturbed an intruder inside their home.

Officers arrived to discover the suspect 'standing in the street opposite the property'. He was revealed to be Samuel Wesley.

Police said Wesley was searched and a number of items, reported stolen by the victims, were found.

"While at the scene of the burglary, officers came across a fire in an unoccupied building next door, which had caused significant damage to all three floors," a police spokesperson said.

"Further investigation showed forced entry to the property and scraps of wood spread out along the ground floor which had been set alight, suggesting a deliberate attempt to set fire to the building."

Police said Wesley was also found to be in possession of house keys connected to a burglary reported only a few hours earlier in Broad Street, Brighton, in which items worth thousands of pounds were stolen.

The spokesperson added: "Wesley was arrested and taken into custody, where he headbutted a police officer in the face and attempted to bite him."

Wesley was charged with three counts of burglary, which included stealing a hammer from the fire-damaged property to break into the house next door, arson and assaulting a police officer, police said.

Detective Inspector Donna Ward: “Samuel Wesley is a prolific criminal with dozens of convictions stretching back over twenty years.

“These latest incidents brought harm to a number of innocent victims, from the violation and financial loss that comes with a burglary, to the senseless damage of a property under renovation and assault of a police officer.