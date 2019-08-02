Littlehampton A259 collision: 94-year-old man released under investigation after fatal hit and run

A driver arrested for his role in a fatal collision with a cyclist yesterday (August 1) has been released under investigation by Sussex Police.

Sussex Police said a 94-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop, following a collision with a cyclist on the A259 in Littlehampton.

Emergency services at the scene

The cyclist, identified only as a 48-year-old man, sadly died in the incident, police said, which took place shortly before 6.30am.

The driver has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, said police.

A police spokesman said officers were keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.

They are asked to report details online, email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Glenview.

The coroner for West Sussex has been informed and a post mortem examination is due to be carried out next week, the spokesman added.

