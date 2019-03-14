Large police response to incident in Worthing town centre

Three police cars and an ambulance responded to an incident in Worthing town centre this afternoon (March 14).

Officers were seen talking to bystanders at South Street Square, near the Guildbourne Centre at 2pm, according to an eyewitness.

Police seen in Worthing town centre today (March 14)

Three police cars and ambulance were seen parked near HSBC and Wilko.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.

READ MORE: Aldi could be coming to Worthing, Teville Gate documents reveal

Firefighters rescue man trapped between his van and a wall in Littlehampton