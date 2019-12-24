Large emergency response in Worthing as teenage girl arrested

A teenage girl has been arrested in an incident in Worthing that led to a large police response.
According to an eyewitness, there were around 10 police cars in South Farm Road, Worthing, on Sunday, December 22.
Sussex Police has now revealed what happened.
A spokesman said that officers were sent to the scene at 7.05pm 'following concerns for a teenage girl'.
Once they arrived, two police officers were assaulted and had minor injuries.
The spokesman said: "A 16-year-old girl from Worthing, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and later charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place, common assault and the assault of an emergency worker.
"She was released on bail and will appear at Worthing Youth Court on January 9."