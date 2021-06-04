Lancing travellers ordered to leave after reports of ‘anti-social behaviour and driving’

The group of at least three caravans and other vehicles arrived at the park on Wednesday evening (June 2) and were served an eviction notice by West Sussex County Council soon after.

The group was given 24 hours to leave before further enforcement would be taken.

Sussex Police said officers visited the site with the local authority to carry out an assessment.

Travellers at Manor Park, Lancing SUS-210306-111311001

A Section 61 notice, requiring the group and their vehicles to leave the site, was served today (June 4) and officers remain on the scene engaging with the group.

The group is required to leave by 6pm, according to a police spokesman.