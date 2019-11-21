Lancing man ‘throws paving slabs towards police officers’

A Lancing man has been convicted following an incident in which he threatened police officers with paving slabs.

Terry Politano, 35, of Rossiter Road, Lancing, was sentenced for driving with excess alcohol and two public order offences, one of which was racially-aggravated, at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 4, police said.

Sussex Police

The builder was seen driving away from a Brighton car park just after 3am on Tuesday, April 16, and was described as being drunk.

Police said officers went to Politano’s home address in Lancing, where he got out of his van and ran to his house.

They found him in the back garden, where he picked up and threw two paving slabs towards them, police said.

After his arrest, Politano was taken to the Durrington custody centre, where police said he repeatedly abused officers, including with racist language.

He was jailed for eight weeks, which was suspended for two years, as well as a 36-month driving ban, a six-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a 12-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Sergeant Peter Allan, said: “I am pleased that the sentence imposed by the court reflects the potential serious consequences of Terry’s actions that night.

“The public were put at risk as he drove his vehicle from Brighton to Lancing, while over the limit, and our officers were put at risk, as he repeatedly threatened to cause them harm - at one stage, throwing two paving slabs at them.

“I am also pleased to see the court using their sentencing powers to increase the sentence imposed, to take account of the sustained and vitriolic racist abuse.

“I hope Terry makes best use of the assistance he will be offered during the rehabilitative elements of his sentence.”